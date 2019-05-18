TODAY |

Man accused of murdering pregnant woman in her Christchurch home in 1995 pleads not guilty

Source:  1 NEWS

A 45-year-old man has denied murdering Christchurch woman Angela Maree Blackmoore in the Christchurch High Court today.

It comes almost a month after a co-accused 47-year-old woman also denied the murder charge.

The pair, who have continued name suppression, have been charged in connection with the cold case slaying 24 years ago.

Ms Blackmoore was 21 years old and 10 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen area of her home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on 17 August 1995.

Her son, who was aged two at the time, was asleep in a bedroom and unharmed.

Police arrested the pair following an extensive investigation which saw them offer a $100,000 reward for information about the murder.

The reward expired earlier this month on 16 October, with no-one getting the money.

Judge Cameron Mander reserved a decision today regarding continued name suppression and will release his decision later this week.

