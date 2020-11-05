Man accused of murdering ex-wife on Auckland street in broad daylight tells court marriage was not real

A man accused of murdering his ex-wife with a hunting knife in broad daylight on a suburban West Auckland street says he never thought about hurting her, or using a knife to stab her.

Li Manchao. Source: rnz.co.nz

Li Manchao is on trial in the High Court at Auckland after pleading not guilty to murder and breaching a protection order.

The 65-year-old is accused of attacking his ex-wife Yang Zhimin on Westgate Drive, Massey, about 8.30am on July 29, 2019.

It's the Crown's case Li planned and prepared to kill Yang after the High Court ruled against him in a marital property dispute.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard Yang was stabbed 12 times in the face, neck, chest, stomach and arms on the suburban street and died at the scene.

Giving evidence via an interpreter, Li told the court about how he and Yang came to New Zealand in the early 2000s.

Questioned by defence lawyer Sam Wimsett, Li said he and Yang told immigration they were married, but he admitted it was not a real marriage.

They had an arrangement where Li would pay the costs of the immigration application, and once they were successful, he would pay her a further amount.

Li said not long after their citizenship or residency was confirmed in 2004, the pair separated.

That sparked a series of legal disputes between them.

Asked by Wimsett whether the financial arrangement they agreed to happened as planned, Li said it hadn't.

He said while he paid her the initial amount, Yang asked for more money.

"To be honest, it was my own fault," Li said through the interpreter.

"If I paid her this money everything would be all right."

Li's mental health deteriorated after he separated from Yang. He briefly moved to Australia and at one point returned to China for treatment.

He said he had been admitted to hospital many times after suffering mental breakdowns and was prescribed anti-depressants.

He also twice attempted suicide.

Wimsett asked Li about his mental state in the days before Yang's death.

read more Man charged with fatally stabbing Auckland woman was face of petition calling for harsher crime penalties

Li said he had stopped taking his medication and he didn't think he was sleeping.

Asked by Wimsett how he felt, Li said he would sometimes feel "very, very dizzy in my head".

"I can't describe it, I just felt really bad."

Li said it felt like he had "so many people" arguing in his head and he found it difficult to "find any peace".

Asked whether he had ever thought about hurting or stabbing Yang, Li said he never had.

He said he doesn't remember stabbing Yang and he couldn't accept he murdered her.

Source: TVNZ

"If the police brought one of those lie detecting machines, they would get an accurate result."

Wimsett asked whether he accepted that he did stab Yang.

"I do accept that, so many people saw that, so it must be a fact," Li said.