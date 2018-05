The man accused of the murder of Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush has been named as Dr Venod Skantha.

Source: 1 NEWS

He pleaded not guilty in March to the murder of the 16-year-old who was found dead in her home in the suburb of Corstorphine on February 3.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed Dr Skantha's application for continued suppression of his identity in relation to the charge.