Man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt loses name suppression

The man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt can be named for the first time.

He is 24-year-old Eli Epiha - charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving.

Matthew Hunt was killed and another officer shot during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland in June.

Epiha and a woman accused of driving a getaway car - Natalie Bracken - were later located and arrested.

The young man has kept his identity secret until now, after abandoning a name suppression appeal this afternoon. However, the judge has ruled that no photographs of the accused are to be published.

He and Bracken have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face and are due to go to trial in July next year.

