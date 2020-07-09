Man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt loses name suppression

The man accused of murdering Constable Matthew Hunt can be named for the first time.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: Supplied

He is 24-year-old Eli Epiha - charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving.

Matthew Hunt was killed and another officer shot during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland in June.

Epiha and a woman accused of driving a getaway car - Natalie Bracken - were later located and arrested.

The young man has kept his identity secret until now, after abandoning a name suppression appeal this afternoon. However, the judge has ruled that no photographs of the accused are to be published.