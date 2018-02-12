Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

A Christchurch sex worker was strangled to death, doused in petrol and set on fire on the side of a road, prosecutors allege.

Sainey Marong, 33, is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of 22-year-old Renee Larissa Duckmanton, who the Crown says was strangled to death after she was picked up by Marong as a sex worker.

Opening the prosecution case on Monday, Crown lawyer Sean Mallett says Ms Duckmanton was at work around 9.30pm on May 14, 2016 on the corner of Manchester and Peterborough Streets when Sarong pulled over in his car and allegedly offered her $300 to come back to his house.

Ms Duckmanton's body was found a day later by members of the public, half naked and burning on the side of the road, near Rakaia.

The Crown says "there is overwhelming evidence against (Marong)".

Prosecutors would discuss evidence including Marong's beanie - which was found near the body - as well as a lighter used to light the body on fire, which included the accused's DNA on it, Mr Mallett said.

Marong had also expressed to prison officers after he was in custody that he was "mentally and physically unwell", and the alleged murder was like "hunting in the wild", Mallett said.

Marong's internet searches also revealed he accessed a web articl "How to kidnap a girl, an informative guide" as well as searching necrophilia and if fire could destroy DNA, Mr Mallet said.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Krebs told the court that "what may have occurred might be rationalised by mental imbalance".

Marong has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.