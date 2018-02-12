 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

A Christchurch sex worker was strangled to death, doused in petrol and set on fire on the side of a road, prosecutors allege.

The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sainey Marong, 33, is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of 22-year-old Renee Larissa Duckmanton, who the Crown says was strangled to death after she was picked up by Marong as a sex worker.

Opening the prosecution case on Monday, Crown lawyer Sean Mallett says Ms Duckmanton was at work around 9.30pm on May 14, 2016 on the corner of Manchester and Peterborough Streets when Sarong pulled over in his car and allegedly offered her $300 to come back to his house.

Ms Duckmanton's body was found a day later by members of the public, half naked and burning on the side of the road, near Rakaia.

The Crown says "there is overwhelming evidence against (Marong)".

Prosecutors would discuss evidence including Marong's beanie - which was found near the body - as well as a lighter used to light the body on fire, which included the accused's DNA on it, Mr Mallett said.

Marong had also expressed to prison officers after he was in custody that he was "mentally and physically unwell", and the alleged murder was like "hunting in the wild", Mallett said.

Marong's internet searches also revealed he accessed a web articl "How to kidnap a girl, an informative guide" as well as searching necrophilia and if fire could destroy DNA, Mr Mallet said.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Krebs told the court that "what may have occurred might be rationalised by mental imbalance".

Marong has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

The trial is expected to continue for three weeks.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:29
1
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

00:28
2
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

00:13
4
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

5
Police car generic.

All southbound lanes on stretch of Auckland's Southern Motorway closed after serious crash

00:28
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 