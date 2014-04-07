Man accused of murdering baby in South Auckland pleads not guilty

A man accused of murdering a three-month-old baby during the Alert Level 4 lockdown has pleaded not guilty.
The 21-year-old, who has continued name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning.
He is accused of murdering a three-month-old baby - who died in Middlemore Hospital in April after being assaulted at an address in Papatoetoe.
The man entered a not guilty plea through his defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC this morning.
He will go to trial in July next year.