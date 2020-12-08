Man accused of making threats at Christchurch mosques keeps name secret

A Christchurch man accused of making an online threat against two Christchurch mosques has been granted interim name suppression.

Al Noor mosque. Source: Getty

By Thomas Mead and Isaac Gunson

The 27-year-old appeared at the Christchurch District Court this morning on a charge of threatening to kill attendees of Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre. No plea was entered, and he did not seek bail.

Submissions made by a duty lawyer were suppressed by Judge Walker. The man was remanded in custody and will reappear on March 19.

The two mosques targeted in the threat are the same two houses of worship targeted in a horrifying terror attack two years ago on March 15.

Police have previously alleged the 27-year-old made a post on an internet messaging board, which is known to be used by those with far right views, and made a direct threat against both buildings.

They brought two people in for questioning last night after raids on properties in the suburbs of Linwood and St Albans. One was released and the other, the 27-year-old, was arrested and charged.

That charge, of threatening to kill, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Canterbury Police District Commander Superintendent John Price told media last night the threat was credible enough to warrant immediate action. They had been tipped off anonymously by a member of the public.

“If we're going to keep society safe from harm, we need everyone to help. We need all members of public to keep eyes open, and to inform us straight away if they have any concerns of people's behaviours, actions, or anything they say,” he said last night.

The arrests came just 11 days shy of the two-year anniversary of the attacks, and 9 days prior to a national remembrance service, to be held in Christchurch on Saturday March 13.