Man accused of making terrorist threats faces new charges in Christchurch court

Thomas Mead, 1 NEWS Reporter
A Christchurch man who allegedly threatened to kill worshippers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques ahead of the second anniversary of the Christchurch terrorist attack faced a host of new charges in court this morning.

The 27-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is now also accused of distributing the terrorist’s manifesto to seven people between February and March this year. The document has been deemed an objectionable publication under New Zealand law and cannot be shared.

The defendant entered not guilty pleas to all charges, including the one earlier count of threatening to kill, and elected trial by jury.

Police had previously claimed he made a threat on an internet messaging board frequented by those in the far-right, and say he was arrested after a tip-off from the public.

Authorities say the man posted online about the two mosques that were the target of the 2019 terrorist attack. Source: 1 NEWS

A suppression order over some of surrounding details remains in place.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on April 22.

