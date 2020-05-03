TODAY |

Man accused for killing woman outside her Auckland home named

The man accused of murdering Auckland woman Tania Hadley at her Mt Roskill home last Friday can now be named. 

Damien Chandler. Source: 1 NEWS

Damien Chandler, 29, entered no plea this morning at the Auckland High Court where he appeared by video link. 

Ms Hadley’s son described her as a hardworking and caring woman. 

“She didn’t deserve this and she didn’t deserve to go the way she did. The way she went, it was very horrific,” said Deon Johnson-Hadley. 

Emergency services were unable to revive the 47-year-old who died at the scene last week. 

Tania Hadley died at the scene of an explosion at a property in Mt Roskill on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

Police won’t reveal the cause of Tania Hadley’s death. 

The victim’s son says the accused man had been boarding at his mother’s home for the past eight months. 


