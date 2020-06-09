TODAY |

Man accused of killing woman in Southland motel last month named as husband

The man accused of murdering Balclutha woman Shirley Reedy in Te Anau last month can now be revealed as her husband, Rodney Fallowfield.

Shirley Reedy, left, and Rodney Fallowfield at their wedding earlier this year. Source: Facebook

The 52-year-old's name suppression lapsed today.

Fallowfield did not seek continued suppression at his appearance in the High Court in Invercargill this morning.

Reedy's body was found at Explorer Motel on May 15.

Fallowfield was arrested and charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody without plea and will reappear next month.

