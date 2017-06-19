 

Man accused of killing mother-of-three Kim Richmond named as her partner

The man accused of the murder of Waikato mother-of- three Kim Richmond can now be named following his first appearance in the High Court at Hamilton.

The mother-of-three's body was found in a lake last week, after she went missing nearly a year ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

Corey Scott Jefferis, 45, was in a relationship with 42-year-old Ms Richmond when she disappeared from her Arohena home on July 31 last year.

Her body was recovered from nearby Lake Arapuni last month after police divers found her missing Ford Ranger six metres below the surface. Jefferis was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Jefferis entered a plea of not guilty to the charge when he appeared in court on Tuesday via video link.

His lawyer Thomas Sutcliffe has sought bail for his client, with a hearing set down for July 18.

Jefferis is the father of three of Ms Richmond's children. 

