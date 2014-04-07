Man accused of killing dad begged forgiveness, court told

A teenager told police his older brother begged for forgiveness after stabbing their father, an Auckland court has heard today.



Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes said in a previous court session that on the day of the killing, the father returned home from work and was violent.

Members of the family were granted wide-ranging suppression orders, including the teenager's brother who has denied a charge of murder. The names of the accused, his dead father, or exactly where and when the killing happened could not be reported.

The teenager's interview with a specialist interviewer was being played at the High Court in Auckland today.

Earlier in the day, the teenager said his father accused him of stealing and tried to beat him before his older brother and sister stepped in to stop it.

The teenager said later his father was banging on the windows and shouting when he got locked out of the house after beating his mother.

The teenager said the family saw a car leave the property and thought their father had left.

His older brother took a knife from the kitchen and went outside to investigate.

The teenager said he heard a fight outside and saw his father punch his older brother in the face.

When the lights were turned on he saw his father lying on his side and his brother trying to stop the bleeding.

He said his brother was saying he was sorry and that he didn't want to do what he had done.

Mr Kayes said no one apart from the father and accused saw what happened during the escalation, but a short time later the family found the unarmed father dead on the deck from stab wounds.

A doctor who examined the accused found he had grazes and minor cuts to his hand - in short, virtually unscathed.