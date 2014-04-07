 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man accused of killing dad begged forgiveness, court told

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A teenager told police his older brother begged for forgiveness after stabbing their father, an Auckland court has heard today.

Justice

Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes said in a previous court session that on the day of the killing, the father returned home from work and was violent.

Members of the family were granted wide-ranging suppression orders, including the teenager's brother who has denied a charge of murder. The names of the accused, his dead father, or exactly where and when the killing happened could not be reported.

The teenager's interview with a specialist interviewer was being played at the High Court in Auckland today.

Earlier in the day, the teenager said his father accused him of stealing and tried to beat him before his older brother and sister stepped in to stop it.

The teenager said later his father was banging on the windows and shouting when he got locked out of the house after beating his mother.

The teenager said the family saw a car leave the property and thought their father had left.

His older brother took a knife from the kitchen and went outside to investigate.

The teenager said he heard a fight outside and saw his father punch his older brother in the face.

When the lights were turned on he saw his father lying on his side and his brother trying to stop the bleeding.

He said his brother was saying he was sorry and that he didn't want to do what he had done.

Mr Kayes said no one apart from the father and accused saw what happened during the escalation, but a short time later the family found the unarmed father dead on the deck from stab wounds.

A doctor who examined the accused found he had grazes and minor cuts to his hand - in short, virtually unscathed.

A lawyer for the accused, Elaine Ward, said her client had acted in self-defence against a man who had a history of violence and methamphetamine use. She described the father as a bully.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during leader Simon Bridges' Budget speech

03:57
2
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

3

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

02:01
4
Q+A's Corin Dann says the Budget gives an important update on the health of the economy.

Budget 2018: The fiscal nitty-gritty

06:30
5
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

Online shoppers warned over 'buy now, pay later' options

Three thousand NZ retailers offer the service, where for as little as $5, goods are delivered to your door immediately, but paid off over months.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 