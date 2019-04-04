Man accused of kidnapping, assault and choking woman at scenic lookout in Whangārei

A man has been arrested following an assault allegation last month involving a woman in Whangārei.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the woman was allegedly grabbed and assaulted at a reserve at the Onerahi Lookout on June 15. She managed to hide in a bush and found someone nearby to help her, according to police.

A number of search warrants were carried out today in the Whangārei area in relation to the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man.

The man faces multiple charges including kidnapping, assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill and impedes breathing.