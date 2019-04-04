Man accused of kidnapping, assault and choking woman at scenic lookout in Whangārei

A man has been arrested following an assault allegation last month involving a woman in Whangārei.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the woman was allegedly grabbed and assaulted at a reserve at the Onerahi Lookout on June 15. She managed to hide in a bush and found someone nearby to help her, according to police.
A number of search warrants were carried out today in the Whangārei area in relation to the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man.
The man faces multiple charges including kidnapping, assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill and impedes breathing.
He is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow morning.