Man accused of Hamilton isolation hotel escape fails in bid to suppress name

A man charged with escaping his Covid-19 hotel isolation in Hamilton to buy booze has appeared for a second time in the Hamilton District Court.

Martin James McVicar Source: 1 NEWS

Suppression orders are in place for much of Martin James McVicar’s hearing.

However, arguments from the 52-year-old’s lawyer for name suppression were not accepted by Judge Josephine Bouchier.

McVicar again appeared by video link from custody.

He has been held in isolation at Spring Hill Prison since being denied bail by a Community Magistrate on Friday.

McVicar is charged both with leaving his managed isolation last week to purchase alcohol and with intentionally damaging a 52-inch television at the Distinction Hotel where he was.

The charge of failing to comply with isolation has a maximum penalty of six months jail or a $4000 fine.

