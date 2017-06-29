Man accused of gang-related shooting in Hamilton to face jury trial

A man who who has been in custody since February following a shooting in Hamilton will have to wait until May 2018 before his jury trial.

Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora will face a jury trial over a Hamilton shooting in May 2018. Source: New Zealand Police

Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora, 28, was arrested in February after a week-long manhunt following the shooting of a man in the suburb of Fairfield.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out after a man was shot in the leg at a house in Sefton Crescent on January 29.

At the time, police described the shooting as gang-related.

The victim had to undergo surgery on his knee at Waikato Hospital.

Tangiora has pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, receiving stolen goods and a variety of drugs charges.