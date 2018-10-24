TODAY |

Man accused of fleeing from police on stolen motorcycle crashes near Auckland

A motorcyclist is in hospital in a serious condition after crashing a stolen bike while fleeing from police.

Acting inspector Dan Weir said in a release that police tried to stop the male rider who was speeding on Glenbrook Road in Waiuku, south of Auckland, about 9.21am.

The motorcycle involved had been reported as stolen.

The rider wouldn't stop, and police started to follow him, but "almost immediately" abandoned the pursuit because of the way the rider was driving, authorities said. 

About 10 minutes later, the motorcyclist crashed at the intersection of Hingaia Road and Harbourside Drive, and he was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

The intersection is currently closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

