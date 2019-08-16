Man accused fatally hitting pedestrian while fleeing Christchurch police arrested after large-scale manhunt

The Canterbury Armed Offenders Squad has caught the man being hunted over the death of a pedestrian in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton last week.

Dean Amies, aged 46, died after being struck by a van that was fleeing police at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue.

Police today located and arrested the 21-year-old man they were seeking, Acting District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said this evening.

During an incident on Wednesday, August 7, two vehicles were stolen and other occupants in the first one were arrested, police said.

Mr Amies was struck by a van in New Brighton.

The investigation into the death continues, Mr Johnson said tonight.

"We would like to thank members of the public in Canterbury for their assistance and understanding while police have made proactiveinquiries to locate him," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time."

On Wednesday, Canterbury police said they had arrested 15 people as a result of the manhunt, but hadn't found the man they were looking for.

They warned that that anyone harbouring him would be committing an offence that can result in prison.