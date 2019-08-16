TODAY |

Man accused fatally hitting pedestrian while fleeing Christchurch police arrested after large-scale manhunt

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

The Canterbury Armed Offenders Squad has caught the man being hunted over the death of a pedestrian in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton last week.

Dean Amies, aged 46, died after being struck by a van that was fleeing police at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue.

Police today located and arrested the 21-year-old man they were seeking, Acting District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said this evening.

During an incident on Wednesday, August 7, two vehicles were stolen and other occupants in the first one were arrested, police said.

Mr Amies was struck by a van in New Brighton.

The investigation into the death continues, Mr Johnson said tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A police cordon still surrounds the scene in New Brighton. Source: 1 NEWS

"We would like to thank members of the public in Canterbury for their assistance and understanding while police have made proactiveinquiries to locate him," he said. 

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time."

On Wednesday, Canterbury police said they had arrested 15 people as a result of the manhunt, but hadn't found the man they were looking for.

They warned that that anyone harbouring him would be committing an offence that can result in prison.

Friends of the wanted man late last week urged him to give himself up as police raids continued across Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police had been looking for the man for over a week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Dreaver’s live cross from the Pacific Leaders Forum in Tuvalu took an unexpected turn on Breakfast today.
Watch as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver brilliantly deals with giant US military plane photobombing her live cross
3
Bruce Deans
Former All Blacks, Canterbury halfback Bruce Deans dies aged 58
4
Australian media identify tourist shot dead in Raglan campervan 'random attack'
5
Raelene Castle spoke to 1 NEWS about the biggest challenge of her Rugby Australian role – dealing with Folau.
Kiwi boss of Rugby Australia speaks about standing up for rugby’s values during battle with Israel Folau
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

Hutt Hospital steps up search for dangerous anaesthetics taken from resuscitation bay
03:20

Man accused of stealing police car, guns in Gore taken into custody as police continue hunt for second pistol

Man accused of perverting course of justice as police investigate Whanganui woman's death
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)

Sky TV bets big on rugby with $62 million streaming service purchase