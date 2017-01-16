 

Man accused of fatal hit-and-run on teen skateboarder keeps name secret

The 33-year-old West Auckland father charged over the death of teenage skateboarder Jacob Pakura has been granted interim name suppression at an appearance in the Waitakere District Court today.

Jacob Pakura, 16 was struck by a vehicle when he was skateboarding in New Lynn on Saturday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The accused has been remanded in custody without plea, charged with dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop and ascertain injury or death after a crash, and dangerous driving.

Jacob was found on Rua Rd in New Lynn late on Saturday night and died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

The accused was arrested yesterday.

He will reappear in court on February 7.

