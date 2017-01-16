Man accused of fatal hit-and-run on teen skateboarder keeps name secret

The 33-year-old West Auckland father charged over the death of teenage skateboarder Jacob Pakura has been granted interim name suppression at an appearance in the Waitakere District Court today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The accused has been remanded in custody without plea, charged with dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop and ascertain injury or death after a crash, and dangerous driving.

Jacob was found on Rua Rd in New Lynn late on Saturday night and died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

The accused was arrested yesterday.