Man accused of fatal Christchurch hit-and-run arrested after large-scale, multi-day manhunt

The Canterbury Armed Offenders Squad has caught the man being hunted over the death of a pedestrian in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton last week.

Dean Amies, aged 46, died after being struck by a van at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue.

Police today located and arrested the 21-year-old man they were seeking, Acting District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said this evening.

During an incident on Wednesday August 7, two vehicles were stolen and other occupants in the first one were arrested.