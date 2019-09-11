TODAY |

Man accused of escaping custody in Auckland by pretending to vomit arrested

A man who escaped police custody in Auckland by feigning illness and pretending to vomit has been located and arrested this morning, police said.

Michael Robertson, 28, will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on several charges including escaping custody and possession of methamphetamine. 

Police say he was arrested around midday.

Auckland city commander superintendent Karyn Malthus said two officers were taking Robertson into the Avondale Police Station when he fled on Tuesday.

"He feigned that he was about to vomit, he'd been complaining of feeling ill. As he moved off to pretend to vomit he managed to scale a wall and run off," she said.

This incident comes after three men escaped police custody in Levin on August 21 and a man escaped police custody in Rotorua on August 23.

All men involved in the incidents have since been found.

