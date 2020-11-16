Man accused of escaping Auckland MIQ facility appears in court

The 23-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a health order, as well as willful damage and assaulting a police officer.



The man moved into the facility on Saturday, 2 October after being identified as a community case.



He's accused of absconding from the hotel just after 3pm on Monday, and was found by police less than an hour later outside a Māngere address.



He joined the hearing at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday via phone call, and has been remanded in custody until later this month.



Judge Mathers has granted the man interim name suppression.



In a statement, Joint Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said, "The fact that someone has absconded from one of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach."



"We are investigating how this happened."



