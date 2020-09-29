TODAY |

Man accused of escaping Auckland isolation hotel by climbing from fourth floor window remanded in custody

Source:  1 NEWS

A man accused of escaping a managed isolation hotel in central Auckland has been remanded in custody.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, who was deported from Australia, clambered from the fourth floor of central Auckland’s Ramada Hotel. Source: Breakfast

The 36-year-old, who had been deported from Australia last month, appeared in the Auckland District Court today, charged with failing to remain in a managed isolation or quarantine facility for a required period under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Order 2020.

He has been granted interim name suppression and will reappear in two weeks' time. 

It's alleged he spent hours wandering Auckland in the early hours of Monday morning after escaping from his hotel room using bedsheets tied together, before returning to the front entrance of the Ramada Hotel.

He had tested negative on his day three and day 12 Covid-19 tests. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:04
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation
2
Kiwis to be welcomed into NSW and South Australia as part of travel bubble
3
'Toxic': Disturbing stories from behind the scenes at Weta Digital
4
Eyewitness video shows smoke billowing from building fire in Auckland's Orewa
5
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:14

AAP election fact check: Did National sell off thousands of public houses?

Two people die following crash in Taranaki

01:09

Health officials confident in systems as 12 more people with coronavirus enter NZ

BioPak issues recall of all reusable cups manufactured since 2013