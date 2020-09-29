Man accused of escaping Auckland isolation hotel by climbing from fourth floor window remanded in custody

A man accused of escaping a managed isolation hotel in central Auckland has been remanded in custody.

The 36-year-old, who had been deported from Australia last month, appeared in the Auckland District Court today, charged with failing to remain in a managed isolation or quarantine facility for a required period under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Order 2020.

He has been granted interim name suppression and will reappear in two weeks' time.

It's alleged he spent hours wandering Auckland in the early hours of Monday morning after escaping from his hotel room using bedsheets tied together, before returning to the front entrance of the Ramada Hotel.