Man accused of Dunedin stabbing rampage pleads not guilty

The man accused of carrying out a stabbing rampage in a central Dunedin supermarket has pleaded not guilty to four charges of attempted murder.
A police car blocks an entrance to the Dunedin Central Countdown. Source: Getty
Four people were taken to hospital after the attack at the Countdown supermarket on Cumberland Street on 10 May. Among those injured were two Countdown staff.
The 42-year-old accused has retained name suppression at this stage.
He appeared briefly in the High Court in Dunedin via an audio-visual link where not guilty pleas were entered by his lawyer and he elected trial by jury.
Further arguments regarding suppression will be heard in August.
The court has ordered a psychiatric report.