Man accused of drunk driving causing death of baby after Nelson crash denies all charges

A man charged over the death of a baby, who died following an emergency C-section following a car crash in Nelson, has denied causing the death.

Source: istock.com

Andrew Fleming, 47, is facing charges of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death and two counts of driving with excess blood alcohol causing injury.

The charges are in connection to a crash on Waimea Rd in May in Nelson involving three people, including a pregnant woman.



The baby, born premature via emergency Caesarean at 30 weeks later died in Wellington Hospital.

This morning at Nelson District Court, Fleming denied all charges and opted for trial by Jury.