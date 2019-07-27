TODAY |

Man accused of drink driving a steamroller, damaging multiple vehicles and injuring two, named

Gia Garrick
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Gia Garrick
Wellington
Crime and Justice

The man who allegedly took a road roller to a gathering of car enthusiasts in Wellington last month can now be named.

Patrick Roil, 47, who owns Roil Contracting, is charged with reckless disregard of people and property and driving under the influence of alcohol. His breath alcohol level was over twice the legal limit at 560mcgs per litre of breath.

The reckless disregard charge carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

He's been released on bail, with conditions, until 12 September.

There was reportedly damage to five vehicles, costing tens of thousands of dollars to their owners, as a result of the incident. 

Two people also ended up injured in hospital and others were treated on scene. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident took place in Upper Hutt last night. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Gia Garrick
Wellington
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:02
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
2
As digital payments become increasingly common some stores are now only accepting cards.
Do you want the right to pay in cash?
3
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
4
Ngani Laumape during All Blacks training session ahead of the test against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday night. Trusts Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 13 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
5
The Gulf is back in the spotlight after a Government commitment to restore shellfish beds.
Plastic pollution in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf a growing concern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28
The National MP talked about her concerns after Jacinda Ardern was quizzed by Simon Bridges yesterday.

'The public deserve to know' - Paula Bennett accuses Govt of secretly planning Ihumātao purchase with taxpayer funds
Academics Tara McAllister and Sereana Naepi spoke about the lack of diversity in tertiary education.

Māori and Pasifika lecturers vastly underrepresented in New Zealand universities – research

01:41
Kirsten Lummis says there are still big problems for people seeking justice.

Victims of serious crime lack trust, confidence in justice system - report
05:18
As digital payments become increasingly common some stores are now only accepting cards.

Do you want the right to pay in cash?