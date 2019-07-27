Man accused of drink driving a steamroller, damaging multiple vehicles and injuring two, named

The man who allegedly took a road roller to a gathering of car enthusiasts in Wellington last month can now be named.

Patrick Roil, 47, who owns Roil Contracting, is charged with reckless disregard of people and property and driving under the influence of alcohol. His breath alcohol level was over twice the legal limit at 560mcgs per litre of breath.

The reckless disregard charge carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

He's been released on bail, with conditions, until 12 September.

There was reportedly damage to five vehicles, costing tens of thousands of dollars to their owners, as a result of the incident.