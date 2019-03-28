Man accused of carrying out Christchurch terrorist attack not present at pre-trial hearing

The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch terrorist attack isn’t present at a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

The 28-year-old accused - Brenton Tarrant - who has pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder and 40 charges of attempted murder, was excused from being present at the hearing via video link by Justice Cameron Mander.

Thirty victims and their families are present in the public gallery, accompanied by seven interpreters to help them understand the proceedings.

This morning's hearing began at 10am and is expected to run for two hours.