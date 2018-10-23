Man accused of brandishing shotgun in South Auckland incident arrested

Armed police were deployed in South Auckland last night after reports of a man with a long-barrel shotgun chasing another man.

Senior Sergeant Peter Marriott told 1 NEWS at the scene that officers responded to reports of an armed man chasing another man near a Burger King on Massey Rd, Otahuhu, just after 7pm.

The alleged offender escaped in a car, which was found 500 metres away from the scene, Sergeant Marriott said.



"Police inquiries led us to an address in Otahuhu, where the vehicle was located, and the Armed Offenders Squad were called out," he said.

Police have located the firearm, and this morning said a 20-year-old was arrested.

He has been charged with firearms offences and driving while disqualified.