 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Man accused of brandishing shotgun in South Auckland incident arrested

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Armed police were deployed in South Auckland last night after reports of a man with a long-barrel shotgun chasing another man.

Senior Sergeant Peter Marriott told 1 NEWS at the scene that officers responded to reports of an armed man chasing another man near a Burger King on Massey Rd, Otahuhu, just after 7pm.

The alleged offender escaped in a car, which was found 500 metres away from the scene, Sergeant Marriott said.

"Police inquiries led us to an address in Otahuhu, where the vehicle was located, and the Armed Offenders Squad were called out," he said.

Police have located the firearm, and this morning said a 20-year-old was arrested.

He has been charged with firearms offences and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in court on Monday. 

The weapon was found in Otahuhu late last night, but the man accused of brandishing it has not. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:18
Christian Dennison is making an impact on social media, and he's got a pretty well-known twin brother too.
Kiwi movie star Julian Dennison's twin brother Christian selected as a youth Member of Parliament
2
The Aged Care Association is calling on the Government to plug the pay gap now.
Aged care sector at 'crisis point' as nurses leave in droves for better pay at DHBs
3
Cocaine and P importing convictions quashed for member of prominent NZ wine-making family
4
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.
Parliament's Speaker has not been notified by health authorities about Jami-Lee Ross
5
Meghan took the day off royal duties, making her own low-key entrance to the island.
Meghan's tour schedule relaxed, with her pregnancy reportedly 'taking its toll'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Waimakariri River, Arthur's Pass, Canterbury.

Climber critically injured in fall at Arthurs Pass
03:01
After a long and detailed risk analysis of options, one will be handed to the Government within days.

Pike River: is it safe to re-enter? John Campbell investigates
00:37
More than 160 young people returned to Auckland from a St John Ambulance camp on a Hauraki Gulf island.

Medical officer warns young people can still get meningococcal disease even if they've been vaccinated

00:19
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.

Parliament's Speaker has not been notified by health authorities about Jami-Lee Ross