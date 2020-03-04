Man accused of Bay of Plenty double-homicide named

An Auckland man charged with murdering two men at a rural property in the Bay of Plenty last month can now be named.

Samuel Deane Fane appeared at the High Court in Tauranga today, accused of killing Paul Lasslett, 43, and Nick Littlewood, 32.

The two men were shot at an Ormsby Lane address in Omanawa, near McLaren Falls, on 11 February.

Fane initially received interim name suppression and was arrested on February 14 after police found him at a property in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton.

Samuel Fane appearing in court via visual link Source: 1 NEWS

The double homicide in Tauranga has previously been described as being gang-related, in a region that's recently seen a rise in violence and gang tensions.

Police earlier said Mr Fane and a person who was killed in a police shoot-out on February 13 were believed to have been known to each other.