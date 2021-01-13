Man accused of axe attack on Parliament

A man accused of wielding an axe to cause damage at Parliament was taken into police custody this morning in Wellington.

Clean-up begins at the Beehive's public entrance after a man allegedly damaged glass with an axe. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called around 5.25am after a witness reported spotting him outside the Beehive.

The man was taken into custody about 10 minutes later without incident, according to police.

Authorities said he damaged some glass panels. However, he did not attempt to enter the building, they said.