Man accused of abducting woman in broad daylight to front Auckland court

A man accused of abducting an Auckland woman in broad daylight will appear in court this morning.
The 30-year-old was arrested last night in the suburb of Mt Albert having been on the run since Monday afternoon.
It's alleged he had grabbed the woman in Eden Terrace and forced her into his car but following a struggle she was able to escape from the moving vehicle.
The suspect has been charged with aggravated wounding, abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.
