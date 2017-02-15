Man accused of abducting woman in broad daylight appears in Auckland court

A man accused of kidnapping and indecently assaulting a woman in central Auckland has appeared in court this afternoon.

The 30-year-old, who was arrested last night in the suburb of Mt Albert, was granted interim name suppression during his appearance in the Auckland District Court today.

It's alleged he had grabbed the woman in Eden Terrace on Monday and forced her into his car, but that following a struggle she was able to escape from the moving vehicle.

He faces charges of indecent assault, abduction for the purposes of unlawful sexual connection, rendering someone incapable of resistance with intent to sexually violate them, and burglary.

He was remanded in custody without plea and will reappear on March 9.

