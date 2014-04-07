Man who abducted woman in broad daylight on Auckland street sentenced to six years in prison

The man who admitted abducting a young woman on a central Auckland street in broad daylight has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Taga David Keepa Adams appeared at the High Court in Auckland today after admitting charges including kidnapping and aggravated wounding.

The Crown asked Justice Whata to impose a sentence of preventive detention.

The judge said the psychiatric reports on Adams' risk to the community were gloomy reading.

But he said Adams' risk to the community could be dealt with by a lengthy sentence and supervision orders when he was eventually released.