Man, 87, dies after being struck by vehicle in South Auckland

An 87-year-old man who was police say was "struck by a vehicle" in South Auckland has died of his injuries.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

The man was struck by a silver Honda Insight on Great South Road, Papatoetoe yesterday afternoon, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died yesterday evening.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said the driver thought to be involved was identified by police and is assisting with inquiries.

Police are investigating the incident and the Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time," Richards said.