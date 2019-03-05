Man, 75, charged with murdering 70-year-old woman at Kāpiti retirement village

A 75-year-old man has appeared in court this morning charged with murder for the death of a 70-year-old woman whose body was found at a Kāpiti retirement village yesterday morning.

The man, who appeared in Porirua District Court, is accused of murdering Edith Roderique between March 4th and 5th at Coastal Villas retirement village, owned by MetLife Care.

He has been granted interim name suppression and did not enter a plea.

Judge Johnston also ordered a mental health report, which would assess his fitness to stand trial.

The man has been remanded in custody until his next appearance later this month.