Man, 75, charged with murder of woman, 70, at Raumati Beach retirement village

A 75-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 70-year-old woman found dead at a retirement village on the Kapiti Coast this morning.

Police were called to Coastal Villas on Westgate Drive in Raumati Beach about 9.40am and found the woman deceased.

A homicide investigation was launched and police this evening announced the arrest.

The man will be appearing in Porirua District Court tomorrow morning and police are not seeking anyone else over the woman’s death, Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard said.

"Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in Westgate Drive until Friday, as we conduct a scene examination," he said.

A Raumati Beach retirement village is cordoned off as police investigate a person's death. Source: 1 NEWS

Retirement villages operator Metlifecare said it is extremely saddened by the death at Coastal Villas.

"Our thoughts are with the family and those affected," a spokesperson for the company said.

Metlifecare earlier confirmed "a serious incident" took place today at Coastal Villas and said they are cooperating with police.