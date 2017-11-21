Man, 70, hit around head with sharp object in Christchurch home

An elderly man has been seriously assaulted at his Christchurch home last night.
Police say the incident occurred after the 70-year-old went to the back door of his home on Bamford St after being alerted to a disturbance at around 7pm.
They say a masked suspect, dressed in dark clothing, proceeded to gab the man and repeatedly hit him on the head with a sharp object before leaving the scene.
The man was transported to Christchurch Hospital but has since been discharged.
Anyone with information on the assault has been advised to contact police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.