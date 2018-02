Police have arrested a 68-year-old man and charged him with murder after a 78-year-old was shot and killed in Taranaki last night.

Police were called out to an address in Normanby about 7pm, they said, and the 78-year-old was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound, but died.

The 68-year-old man is due to appear at New Plymouth District Court today.