Man, 68, back on his unicycle soon after five-week spell in intensive care

Riding a unicycle can be a challenge for many but imagine getting on one after spending five weeks in intensive care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That's exactly what Milton caretaker Glenn Wilson has done, following a brain bleed that saw his balance effectively lost.

“I was driving home from Dunedin one evening and I had a brain bleed,” Mr Wilson told 1 NEWS.

After getting out of hospital, the 68-year-old was quick to get back on the unicycle he mastered some 58-years-ago.

“I woke up one morning and I said, it's just as though a weight’s been lifted off my head, I reckon I could ride my unicycle,” he said.

The idea was first met with some hesitation.

“I guess in the sense of safety, because it’s not something we do every day and not something we're skilled in,” his occupational therapist Megan Stafford said.

After getting back on the bike himself, Mr Wilson then started to teach the staff at Wakari Hospital how to ride a unicycle.

The staff there calling him “a bit of a one off”.