TODAY |

Man, 68, back on his unicycle soon after five-week spell in intensive care

Source:  1 NEWS

Riding a unicycle can be a challenge for many but imagine getting on one after spending five weeks in intensive care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Glenn Wilson has even started teaching staff at Wakari Hospital how to ride the contraption. Source: 1 NEWS

That's exactly what Milton caretaker Glenn Wilson has done, following a brain bleed that saw his balance effectively lost.

“I was driving home from Dunedin one evening and I had a brain bleed,” Mr Wilson told 1 NEWS.

After getting out of hospital, the 68-year-old was quick to get back on the unicycle he mastered some 58-years-ago.

“I woke up one morning and I said, it's just as though a weight’s been lifted off my head, I reckon I could ride my unicycle,” he said.

The idea was first met with some hesitation.

“I guess in the sense of safety, because it’s not something we do every day and not something we're skilled in,” his occupational therapist Megan Stafford said.

After getting back on the bike himself, Mr Wilson then started to teach the staff at Wakari Hospital how to ride a unicycle.

The staff there calling him “a bit of a one off”.


New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
2
'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq
3
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
4
US police release video of 93-year-old man casually shooting apartment manager over water damage
5
Storms bring relief and danger to Australian bushfires
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ikea to pay $69 million to parents of boy who died in accident with dresser

Wellington family reunited with cat Thomas after he went missing six years ago

Second woman charged with murder over Hamilton man's death
04:37

Whakaari/White Island victims still fighting for their lives one month on