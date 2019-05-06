Man, 62, appears in court over alleged abduction of teenage girl in Auckland

A 62-year-old man has appeared in the Tauranga District Court over an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl in Auckland last week.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is charged with kidnapping and sexual violation.

The 17-year-old was allegedly forced into a car from a Mt Roskill supermarket carpark and then driven to a nearby street where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Police are still investigating the incident, along with another sexual attack in Auckland two days later and aren't ruling out further charges.