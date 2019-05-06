Man, 62, appears in court over alleged abduction of teenage girl in Auckland

A 62-year-old man has appeared in the Tauranga District Court over an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl in Auckland last week.
The man, who has interim name suppression, is charged with kidnapping and sexual violation.
The 17-year-old was allegedly forced into a car from a Mt Roskill supermarket carpark and then driven to a nearby street where the alleged sexual assault occurred.
Police are still investigating the incident, along with another sexual attack in Auckland two days later and aren't ruling out further charges.
The man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Auckland District Court next month.