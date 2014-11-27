 

Man, 61, charged with sexual abuse of two overseas workers at Bay of Plenty retreat

A man has been charged with sexually abusing two foreign workers at a Bay of Plenty retreat as police call for others with information to come forward.

The 61-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday over the alleged abuse at the Maraehako Bay Retreat, near Whanarua Bay in the Bay of Plenty between 2013 and 2017.

The two women allegedly abused were in their mid to late twenties, from Japan and Taiwan, and working at the retreat as cleaners in exchange for accommodation and food, police say.

Detective Ash Clements said his team was still looking into the case after starting an investigation in September.

He said they would like to hear from anyone who may have had similar experiences while working or visiting the Maraehako Bay Retreat or from any member of the public with relevant information.

The man appeared in Whakatane District Court on Wednesday and will next appear on December 19.

