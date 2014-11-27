Man, 60, arrested after hotel incident leaves victim in intensive care

Source:
A 60-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged incident at a hotel in Gore that has left another person in intensive care.
Police say the man has been charged with assault following an incident at the Traffers Hotel last Thursday evening.
They say the victim who is in intensive care in Southland Hospital remains in a serious but stable condition.
The arrested man will appear in the Gore District Court on January 18 and police say further charges may follow.
