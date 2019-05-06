Man, 56, appears in court charged murder of man in Ōpōtiki yesterday

A 56-year-old man has appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder of a man in the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki yesterday.
A man in his 50s was found dead in a Waihau Bay property, east of Ōpōtiki, at around 1.30am yesterday.
The 56-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear on Wednesday 24 June.
A forensic examination of a rural property in Waihau Bay is continuing today.
Police said in a statement they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the alleged homicide.