Man, 56, appears in court charged murder of man in Ōpōtiki yesterday

A 56-year-old man has appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder of a man in the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki yesterday.

A man in his 50s was found dead in a Waihau Bay property, east of Ōpōtiki, at around 1.30am yesterday.

The 56-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear on Wednesday 24 June.

A forensic examination of a rural property in Waihau Bay is continuing today.