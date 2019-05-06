TODAY |

Man, 56, appears in court charged murder of man in Ōpōtiki yesterday

Source:  1 NEWS

A 56-year-old man has appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder of a man in the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki yesterday.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

A man in his 50s was found dead in a Waihau Bay property, east of Ōpōtiki, at around 1.30am yesterday.

The 56-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear on Wednesday 24 June.

A forensic examination of a rural property in Waihau Bay is continuing today.

Police said in a statement they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the alleged homicide.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
