Man, 42, appears in court on attempted murder charges for Dunedin supermarket stabbings

A 42-year-old man charged with four counts of attempted murder against two women and two men, has appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon over the stabbing attack at a supermarket yesterday.

He’s been remanded in custody without plea.

The accused, flanked by four guards, was dressed in a prison gown and kept his head down throughout the proceedings.

He’s described as being of no fixed abode on the charge sheet and his lawyer did not seek a formal mental health assessment.