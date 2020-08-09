TODAY |

Man, 42, appears in court on attempted murder charges for Dunedin supermarket stabbings

A 42-year-old man charged with four counts of attempted murder against two women and two men, has appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon over the stabbing attack at a supermarket yesterday.

He’s been remanded in custody without plea. 

The accused, flanked by four guards, was dressed in a prison gown and kept his head down throughout the proceedings. 

He’s described as being of no fixed abode on the charge sheet and his lawyer did not seek a formal mental health assessment.

Judge Peter Rollo has granted him interim name suppression until his next appearance in the High Court on June 1.

Corrections officer confirmed as one of those injured in Dunedin supermarket attack

