Man, 32, denies murdering two-year-old girl who was found in Rangitaiki River

A 32-year-old man has denied murdering two-year-old Arnica Savage, whose body was found in a Bay of Plenty river on Sunday.

The man appeared in the Rotorua High Court this morning, where a not guilty plea was entered.

His name and his relationship to the girl will remain suppressed until next week.

The man will reappear in court in September.

Arnica's body was found in the Rangitaiki River, near the tiny settlement of Te Mahoe, late on Sunday night.

She had been reported missing earlier in the evening, with the police and locals launching a search for her.

news

