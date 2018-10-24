TODAY |

Man, 29, charged over alleged indecent assault of girl walking to Auckland school

A 29-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court today charged over the alleged indecent assault of a girl while she was walking to school in Royal Oak on Monday morning.

Royal Oak Primary School reportedly alerted other schools in the area following the alleged incident on Trafalgar St. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City CIB said police arrested a man today in connection with the incident.

He was charged with indecent assault and appeared in court earlier today.

Support continues to be provided for the victim and the victim’s family, Mr Baber said. 

Police have also been in contact with the victim’s school since the incident, he said.


