Man, 29, charged after body found in shallow grave in Tongariro

A 29-year-old man has been charged after a body was found in a shallow grave in Tongargiro, in the central North Island, in March.

Police today said the man was arrested by Waitematā Police and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

He will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court this morning.

Formal identification of the body is ongoing, however police believe the victim is Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, whose whereabouts had been unaccounted for since 2017.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said as the investigation is ongoing, further arrests are expected.

"Police continue to ask anyone with information about this case to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447). Mandarin-speaking police officers are available to speak to those who wish to talk with someone in Mandarin," he said.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing ‘Ricky Wang’.

