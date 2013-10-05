Man, 27, found dead outside Invercargill rugby club

Source:NZN
Invercargill police are investigating the death of a man following an alleged assault outside a local rugby club.
They were called to the Marist Old Boys Rugby Football Club just before midnight on Saturday night.
A 27-year-old local man was found unresponsive and paramedics' attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful.
Police are speaking to a person in relation to the incident and inquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement on Sunday.
