Man, 27, and teen jointly charged with assault, aggravated wounding after Auckland dairy robbery

A 27-year-old man has appeared in Auckland District Court this morning charged over an aggravated robbery at a Grey Lynn dairy last week where a woman and her son were stabbed.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who was wearing a long-sleeve tie-dye shirt in court, has been jointly charged with a 16-year-old offender, who has permanent name suppression due to his age.

Both alleged offenders have been charged with assault with intent to rob, and aggravated wounding.

The 27-year-old Otahuhu man is subject to the three strikes law, therefore no application for bail was made.

His lawyer, Shane Tait, indicated he would defend the charges, opting for a trial by jury.

The arrested man has been remanded in custody until his next court date in August.

Gita Patel, 62, and her son Siddharth, 36, were both stabbed and needed surgery following an alleged attack at the Hylite Dairy, in Grey Lynn, on June 19.