Man, 26, appears in court after Wellington taxi driver shooting

A man has appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning after a Wellington taxi driver was shot last week.
Dylan Nuku was arrested overnight and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
If convicted, the maximum penalty is 14-years in prison.
In court, the judge said the accused man's fitness to stand trial would need to be assessed before his next appearance.
He is remanded in custody until January 26.
