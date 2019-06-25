Man, 25, arrested following incident that sent schools into lockdown in Napier

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following an incident that sent several nearby schools into lockdown yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a property on Alexander Avenue, Onekawa, at around 2.15pm, police said.

He was arrested without incident at 2am, and "everybody is safe", Hawke's Bay police said on Facebook this morning.

Cordons which were in place have since been lifted and residents are able to return home.



Police will remain at the address for some time while they conduct further inquiries.